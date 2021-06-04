Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wells has 9 RBIs, Louisiana Tech beats Rider 18-2

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 11:43 pm
< a min read
      

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Hunter Wells had two home runs, two doubles and nine RBIs and set the program hits record for No. 16 overall seed Louisiana Tech as the Bulldogs beat Rider 18-2 in a Ruston Regional opener on Friday night.

Wells passed TJ Soto (269, 1997-2000) on a two-run double in the second inning and capped his night with a grand slam in the Bulldogs’ nine-run eighth inning. He hit a two-run homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the fifth — his nine RBIs set a program record for a regional game.

Jonathan Fincher (8-3) allowed two runs and six hits in eight innings for Louisiana Tech (41-18).

The Bulldogs led 5-0 after the second inning and extended to 9-0 after five. Louisiana Tech will face No. 2 regional seed North Carolina State in the winners bracket on Saturday.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The No. 4 regional seed Broncs (23-17) scored both of their runs in the seventh inning. Rider faces No. 3 seed Alabama Saturday in a loser-out game. Pete Soporowski (6-3) got the loss in 1 2/3 innings for the Broncs.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters