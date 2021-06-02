White Sox-Indians postponed by rain; doubleheader Sept. 23

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have postponed Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox because of rain.

The teams will play a split doubleheader on Sept. 23.

The Indians had been given permission by the state of Ohio to return to full capacity at Progressive Field starting Wednesday. Cleveland’s next home game is June 11 against Seattle.

Chicago leads Cleveland by 2½ games in the AL Central. The teams split a doubleheader Monday with the White Sox winning the first game 8-6 in eight innings and the Indians taking the second game 3-1. Cleveland hung on for a 6-5 win Tuesday.

The rainout comes at an opportune time for both teams. Chicago played a doubleheader Saturday against Baltimore while Cleveland had a doubleheader Sunday against Toronto.

The White Sox were scheduled to pitch ace right-hander Lance Lynn (6-1, 1.37 ERA) on three days’ rest against the Indians. Chicago opens a four-game series at home against Detroit on Thursday.

The Indians would have gone with a bullpen game. J.C. Mejia was scheduled to make his first major league start followed by Eli Morgan. Both pitchers are rookie right-handers.

Cleveland has a day off Thursday and starts a three-game series at Baltimore on Friday. The Indians also have scheduled days off on Monday and Thursday.

