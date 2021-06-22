Trending:
White Sox look to break 4-game losing streak against Pirates

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 3:11 am
1 min read
      

Chicago White Sox (43-29, first in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-45, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-7, 5.01 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +149, White Sox -173; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Pirates are 15-20 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 51 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads them with 12, averaging one every 20.3 at-bats.

The White Sox have gone 16-17 away from home. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .334, good for second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the club with a mark of .401.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 36 RBIs and is batting .295.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 25 extra base hits and 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .232 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain).

White Sox: Jose Ruiz: (knee), Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Eaton: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

