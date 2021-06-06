White Sox place OF Hamilton on 10-day IL with oblique strain

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed Billy Hamilton on the 10-day injured list Sunday and reinstated fellow outfielder Adam Engel from the IL.

Hamilton is dealing with a right oblique strain. He left Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Detroit after the fourth inning.

The 30-year-old Hamilton is batting .217 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 36 games. He also has five steals in five attempts in his first season with the White Sox.

Engel strained his right hamstring during spring training, and then experienced some trouble during the rehab process. He played in seven games with Triple-A Charlotte on a rehab assignment, going 8 for 28 (.286) with a homer and three RBIs.

