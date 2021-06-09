On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
White Sox return to 100% at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 25

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 5:06 pm
1 min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — The White Sox will return to 100% capacity at Guaranteed Rate Field starting with a June 25 against Seattle.

The announcement Wednesday came five days after the Chicago Cubs said they will move to 100% at Wrigley Field for their June 11 game against St. Louis. More than half the 30 big league teams have announced returns to full capacity.

The White Sox said the June 25 game will be followed by postgame fireworks. Season ticket holders will return to their regular locations, and seating pods will be eliminated.

“Since the pandemic began, the entire organization has been looking forward to the day we could welcome all fans back home to see White Sox baseball in person,” White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer Brooks Boyer said in a statement. “It’s a night we’re going to celebrate with all of the pomp and circumstance of our annual home opener.”

Only Texas among the 30 major league teams began this season at 100% after fans weren’t permitted last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta went to full capacity on May 7.

Others announcing the move to full capacity in-season have been Atlanta (May 7), Arizona (May 25), Boston (May 29), Kansas City (May 31), Baltimore (June 1), Cincinnati and Cleveland (June 2), Detroit (June 8), Washington (June 11), Philadelphia (June 12), St. Louis (June 14), Houston and Milwaukee (June 25), and Minnesota (July 5).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

