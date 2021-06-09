On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Williamson to miss 2nd test against England to rest elbow

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 8:37 am
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — New Zealand will be without captain Kane Williamson for the second and final test against England starting Thursday because he is resting his injured elbow.

The decision was taken with the World Test Championship final against India from June 18-22 in mind, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Wednesday.

“It’s not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a test, but we think it’s the right one,” Stead said. “He’s had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he’s been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximize his recovery.”

Williamson has been managing the injury since March.

“We are confident he will be ready for that match (against India) starting on June 18,” Stead said.

Tom Latham will captain the team for the third time in Williamson’s absence, while Will Young comes into the starting lineup and will bat at No. 3 at Edgbaston.

The teams drew the first test at Lord’s last week.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

