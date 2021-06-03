Wilson has 30 points, 13 rebounds to help Aces beat Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 30 points and 13 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces used a late run to beat the New York Liberty 94-82 on Thursday night.

The Aces led 80-79 with 3:59 left after New York had rallied from a 19-point first half deficit. After a timeout, Las Vegas took over.

Wilson hit a basket and then got to the line for two more points. While she was on the foul line, Liz Cambage was called for a technical foul and New York converted the free throw. That was the team’s only point until Betnijah Laney hit a jumper with 8.3 seconds left and the game well out of reach as Las Vegas had scored 14 of 15 to take command.

Jackie Young added 16 points and Dearica Hamby had 13 for Las Vegas (6-3).

Betnijah Laney led New York (5-3) 23 points. She has reached 20 or more points in all eight games this season.

Las Vegas built a 19-point lead in the first half behind Wilson before Rebecca Allen got hot for the Liberty. She scored 14 consecutive points for New York to avoid this game becoming a rout by the half.

Las Vegas led 52-44 at the break as Wilson had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the opening 20 minutes.

WELCOME BACK:

Kelsey Plum returned to the Aces after missing six games while helping the U.S. qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 3×3. It’s the first time that the Olympics will have 3×3 basketball in it. Plum entered midway through the first quarter and picked up two quick fouls. She finished with four points, three rebounds and two assists.

UP NEXT:

Aces: Visit Washington on Saturday to close out a three-game trip.

Liberty: Visit Connecticut on Saturday to begin a five-game road swing that includes two games at Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.