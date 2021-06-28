On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wimbledon Results

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 11:00 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 6-1, 6-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vermont Guardsman receives Soldier’s Medal for 2020 rescue