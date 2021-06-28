Wimbledon Results

Monday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
First Round
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
First Round
Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 6-1, 6-4.
