Wimbledon Results

Tuesday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
First Round
Maria Sakkari (15), Greece, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-1.
Ons Jabeur (21), Tunisia, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-2, 6-1.
Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.
