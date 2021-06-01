Trending:
WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 2 .778
New York 5 2 .714 1
Atlanta 4 2 .667
Chicago 2 4 .333
Washington 2 4 .333
Indiana 1 7 .125

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 5 1 .833
Las Vegas 5 3 .625 1
Phoenix 3 3 .500 2
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 2
Dallas 1 4 .200
Minnesota 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 74, Las Vegas 67

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

