WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|New York
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Chicago
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Indiana
|1
|8
|.111
|6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Las Vegas
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Phoenix
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Los Angeles
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Dallas
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|.200
|4
___
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 74, Las Vegas 67
Dallas 79, Los Angeles 69
Phoenix 84, Chicago 83
Seattle 88, Indiana 73
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
