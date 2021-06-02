On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 2 .778
New York 5 2 .714 1
Atlanta 4 2 .667
Washington 2 4 .333
Chicago 2 5 .286 4
Indiana 1 8 .111 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 6 1 .857
Las Vegas 5 3 .625
Phoenix 4 3 .571 2
Los Angeles 2 3 .400 3
Dallas 2 4 .333
Minnesota 1 4 .200 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 74, Las Vegas 67

Dallas 79, Los Angeles 69

Phoenix 84, Chicago 83

Seattle 88, Indiana 73

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

