WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|New York
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Chicago
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Indiana
|1
|8
|.111
|6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Las Vegas
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Phoenix
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Los Angeles
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Dallas
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|.200
|4
___
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments