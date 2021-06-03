On Air: Ask the CIO
WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 2 .778
New York 5 2 .714 1
Atlanta 4 2 .667
Washington 2 4 .333
Chicago 2 5 .286 4
Indiana 1 8 .111 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 6 1 .857
Las Vegas 5 3 .625
Phoenix 4 3 .571 2
Los Angeles 2 3 .400 3
Dallas 2 4 .333
Minnesota 1 4 .200 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

