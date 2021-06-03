WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 7 2 .778 — New York 5 2 .714 1 Atlanta 4 2 .667 1½ Washington 2 4 .333 3½ Chicago 2 5 .286 4 Indiana 1 8 .111 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 6 1 .857 — Las Vegas 5 3 .625 1½ Phoenix 4 3 .571 2 Los Angeles 2 3 .400 3 Dallas 2 4 .333 3½ Minnesota 1 4 .200 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

