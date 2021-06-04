Trending:
WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 2 .778
New York 5 3 .625
Atlanta 4 3 .571 2
Washington 2 4 .333
Chicago 2 6 .250
Indiana 1 9 .100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 6 1 .857
Las Vegas 6 3 .667 1
Phoenix 5 3 .625
Los Angeles 3 3 .500
Dallas 2 4 .333
Minnesota 2 4 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas 94, New York 82

Phoenix 77, Chicago 74, OT

Los Angeles 98, Indiana 63

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 86, Atlanta 84

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

