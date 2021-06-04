WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|New York
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Chicago
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Indiana
|1
|9
|.100
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Las Vegas
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Phoenix
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Los Angeles
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Dallas
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Minnesota
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
___
Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas 94, New York 82
Phoenix 77, Chicago 74, OT
Los Angeles 98, Indiana 63
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 86, Atlanta 84
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments