On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 2 .778
New York 5 3 .625
Atlanta 4 3 .571 2
Washington 2 4 .333
Chicago 2 6 .250
Indiana 1 9 .100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 1 .875
Las Vegas 6 3 .667
Phoenix 5 3 .625 2
Los Angeles 3 3 .500 3
Minnesota 2 4 .333 4
Dallas 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 86, Atlanta 84

Seattle 105, Dallas 102, OT

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|6 Smarter Business Month: Make Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters