WNBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|New York
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Chicago
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Indiana
|1
|9
|.100
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Las Vegas
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Phoenix
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Los Angeles
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Minnesota
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Dallas
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
___
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 86, Atlanta 84
Seattle 105, Dallas 102, OT
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
