WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 2 .800
New York 5 4 .556
Atlanta 4 4 .500 3
Washington 2 5 .286
Chicago 2 7 .222
Indiana 1 9 .100 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 2 .778
Las Vegas 7 3 .700 ½
Phoenix 5 3 .625
Los Angeles 4 3 .571 2
Minnesota 3 4 .429 3
Dallas 3 5 .375

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

