WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 2 .800
New York 5 4 .556
Atlanta 4 5 .444
Washington 3 5 .375 4
Chicago 2 7 .222
Indiana 1 9 .100 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 8 2 .800
Las Vegas 7 3 .700 1
Los Angeles 4 3 .571
Phoenix 5 4 .556
Dallas 4 5 .444
Minnesota 3 5 .375 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 85, Minnesota 81

Dallas 85, Phoenix 81

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 95, Atlanta 71

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

