On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 2 .800
New York 5 4 .556
Atlanta 4 5 .444
Washington 3 5 .375 4
Chicago 3 7 .300 5
Indiana 1 10 .091

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 8 2 .800
Las Vegas 7 3 .700 1
Los Angeles 4 3 .571
Phoenix 5 4 .556
Dallas 4 5 .444
Minnesota 3 5 .375 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 95, Atlanta 71

Chicago 92, Indiana 76

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

Thursday’s Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 SAPPHIRE NOW
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps volunteers in New Jersey assist FEMA at COVID-19 vaccine site