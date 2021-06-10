WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|New York
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Chicago
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|Indiana
|1
|10
|.091
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Las Vegas
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Los Angeles
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Phoenix
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Dallas
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|.375
|4
___
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 95, Atlanta 71
Chicago 92, Indiana 76
Thursday’s Games
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Connecticut, 2 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
