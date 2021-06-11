On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 2 .800
New York 5 4 .556
Washington 4 5 .444
Atlanta 4 5 .444
Chicago 3 7 .300 5
Indiana 1 10 .091

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 8 2 .800
Las Vegas 7 3 .700 1
Phoenix 5 4 .556
Los Angeles 4 4 .500 3
Dallas 4 5 .444
Minnesota 3 5 .375 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 89, Los Angeles 71

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers