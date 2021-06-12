On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 2 .800
New York 5 4 .556
Washington 4 5 .444
Atlanta 4 6 .400 4
Chicago 4 7 .364
Indiana 1 11 .083 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 9 2 .818
Las Vegas 7 3 .700
Phoenix 5 5 .500
Dallas 5 5 .500
Los Angeles 4 4 .500
Minnesota 3 5 .375

___

Friday’s Games

Seattle 86, Atlanta 75

Dallas 77, Phoenix 59

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 83, Indiana 79

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

