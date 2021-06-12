WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|New York
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Chicago
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|Indiana
|1
|11
|.083
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Las Vegas
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Phoenix
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Dallas
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Los Angeles
|4
|4
|.500
|3½
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
___
Friday’s Games
Seattle 86, Atlanta 75
Dallas 77, Phoenix 59
Saturday’s Games
Chicago 83, Indiana 79
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Connecticut, 2 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
