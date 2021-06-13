On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 3 .727
New York 5 4 .556 2
Atlanta 5 6 .455 3
Washington 4 6 .400
Chicago 4 7 .364 4
Indiana 1 11 .083

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 10 2 .833
Las Vegas 7 3 .700 2
Phoenix 5 5 .500 4
Dallas 5 5 .500 4
Minnesota 4 5 .444
Los Angeles 4 5 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 83, Indiana 79

Minnesota 80, Los Angeles 64

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 89, Connecticut 66

Atlanta 101, Washington 78

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|13 The Workplace of the Future: What You...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers