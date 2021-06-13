WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|New York
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Chicago
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|Indiana
|1
|11
|.083
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Las Vegas
|7
|3
|.700
|2
|Phoenix
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Dallas
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|.444
|4½
|Los Angeles
|4
|5
|.444
|4½
___
Saturday’s Games
Chicago 83, Indiana 79
Minnesota 80, Los Angeles 64
Sunday’s Games
Seattle 89, Connecticut 66
Atlanta 101, Washington 78
Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
