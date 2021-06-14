WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|New York
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Chicago
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|Indiana
|1
|11
|.083
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Las Vegas
|8
|3
|.727
|1½
|Phoenix
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Dallas
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|.444
|4½
|Los Angeles
|4
|5
|.444
|4½
___
Sunday’s Games
Seattle 89, Connecticut 66
Atlanta 101, Washington 78
New York 85, Phoenix 83
Las Vegas 85, Dallas 78
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments