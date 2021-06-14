On Air: For Your Benefit
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 3 .727
New York 6 4 .600
Atlanta 5 6 .455 3
Washington 4 6 .400
Chicago 4 7 .364 4
Indiana 1 11 .083

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 10 2 .833
Las Vegas 8 3 .727
Phoenix 5 6 .455
Dallas 5 6 .455
Minnesota 4 5 .444
Los Angeles 4 5 .444

___

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 89, Connecticut 66

Atlanta 101, Washington 78

New York 85, Phoenix 83

Las Vegas 85, Dallas 78

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

