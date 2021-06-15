WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|New York
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Chicago
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|Indiana
|1
|11
|.083
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Las Vegas
|8
|3
|.727
|1½
|Phoenix
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Dallas
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|.444
|4½
|Los Angeles
|4
|5
|.444
|4½
___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
