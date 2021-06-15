WNBA Glance

On Air: Federal Insights
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 3 .727
New York 6 4 .600
Atlanta 5 6 .455 3
Washington 4 6 .400
Chicago 4 7 .364 4
Indiana 1 11 .083

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 10 2 .833
Las Vegas 8 3 .727
Phoenix 5 6 .455
Dallas 5 6 .455
Minnesota 4 5 .444
Los Angeles 4 5 .444

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

