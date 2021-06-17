Trending:
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 3 .727
New York 6 5 .545 2
Washington 5 6 .455 3
Chicago 5 7 .417
Atlanta 5 7 .417
Indiana 1 13 .071

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 2 .857
Las Vegas 9 3 .750 2
Los Angeles 5 5 .500 5
Dallas 5 6 .455
Phoenix 5 7 .417 6
Minnesota 4 6 .400 6

___

Wednesday’s Games

Los Angeles 85, Phoenix 80

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 79, Indiana 69

Washington 96, Atlanta 93

Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

