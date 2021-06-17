WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|New York
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Washington
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Chicago
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Atlanta
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Indiana
|1
|13
|.071
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Las Vegas
|9
|3
|.750
|2
|Los Angeles
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|Dallas
|5
|6
|.455
|5½
|Phoenix
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|.400
|6
___
Wednesday’s Games
Los Angeles 85, Phoenix 80
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 79, Indiana 69
Washington 96, Atlanta 93
Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments