WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 4 .667
New York 6 6 .500 2
Chicago 6 7 .462
Washington 5 6 .455
Atlanta 5 7 .417 3
Indiana 1 13 .071 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 2 .857
Las Vegas 10 3 .769
Phoenix 6 7 .462
Minnesota 5 6 .455
Los Angeles 5 6 .455
Dallas 5 7 .417 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 79, Indiana 69

Washington 96, Atlanta 93

Chicago 81, Connecticut 75

Minnesota 85, Dallas 73

Las Vegas 103, New York 76

Friday’s Games

Phoenix 80, Los Angeles 66

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

