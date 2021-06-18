WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|New York
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Washington
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Atlanta
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Indiana
|1
|13
|.071
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Las Vegas
|10
|3
|.769
|1½
|Phoenix
|6
|7
|.462
|5½
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|5½
|Los Angeles
|5
|6
|.455
|5½
|Dallas
|5
|7
|.417
|6
___
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 79, Indiana 69
Washington 96, Atlanta 93
Chicago 81, Connecticut 75
Minnesota 85, Dallas 73
Las Vegas 103, New York 76
Friday’s Games
Phoenix 80, Los Angeles 66
Saturday’s Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
