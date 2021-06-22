WNBA Glance

On Air: Federal Insights
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 5 .615
New York 7 6 .538 1
Chicago 7 7 .500
Washington 6 6 .500
Atlanta 5 7 .417
Indiana 1 14 .067 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 2 .857
Las Vegas 10 3 .769
Phoenix 6 7 .462
Dallas 6 7 .462
Minnesota 5 7 .417 6
Los Angeles 5 7 .417 6

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

