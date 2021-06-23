On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
WNBA Glance

June 23, 2021
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 5 .643
Washington 7 6 .538
Chicago 8 7 .533
New York 7 7 .500 2
Atlanta 5 7 .417 3
Indiana 1 14 .067

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 3 .800
Las Vegas 10 3 .769 1
Phoenix 6 7 .462 5
Dallas 6 8 .429
Minnesota 5 7 .417
Los Angeles 5 7 .417

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago 92, New York 72

Connecticut 80, Dallas 70

Washington 87, Seattle 83

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

