Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 26, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 5 .643
Chicago 9 7 .563 1
Washington 7 7 .500 2
New York 7 8 .467
Atlanta 5 8 .385
Indiana 1 15 .063 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 3 .800
Las Vegas 10 4 .714
Minnesota 7 7 .500
Dallas 7 8 .467 5
Phoenix 6 7 .462 5
Los Angeles 6 7 .462 5

___

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 90, Las Vegas 89, OT

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

