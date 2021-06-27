On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 27, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 10 5 .667
Chicago 9 8 .529 2
New York 8 8 .500
Washington 7 8 .467 3
Atlanta 5 9 .357
Indiana 1 15 .063

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 3 .800
Las Vegas 10 4 .714
Dallas 8 8 .500
Minnesota 7 7 .500
Phoenix 6 7 .462 5
Los Angeles 6 7 .462 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Dallas 85, Washington 74

New York 101, Atlanta 78

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut 74, Chicago 58

Seattle at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

