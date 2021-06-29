WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Chicago
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|New York
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Washington
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Atlanta
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
|Indiana
|1
|15
|.063
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Las Vegas
|11
|4
|.733
|½
|Dallas
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Phoenix
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Minnesota
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Los Angeles
|6
|8
|.429
|5
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 73, New York 69
Connecticut 90, Washington 71
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
