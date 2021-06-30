On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 11 5 .688
Chicago 9 8 .529
New York 8 9 .471
Washington 7 9 .438 4
Atlanta 6 9 .400
Indiana 1 15 .063 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 4 .750
Las Vegas 11 4 .733 ½
Dallas 8 8 .500 4
Phoenix 7 7 .500 4
Minnesota 7 7 .500 4
Los Angeles 6 8 .429 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 90, Washington 71

Atlanta 73, New York 69

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Washington at New York, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

