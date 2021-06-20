On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Bad Homburg Open Results

The Associated Press
June 20, 2021 8:01 am
< a min read
      

Sunday

At Bad Homburg Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Surface: Grass

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Sunday from Bad Homburg Open at Bad Homburg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Anna Zaja (4), Germany, def. Julia Middendorf (8), Germany, 6-2, 7-5.

Yuliya Hatouka (1), Belarus, def. Kimberley Zimmermann (6), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.

Katarzyna Piter (3), Poland, def. Nastasja Mariana Schunk (7), Germany, 7-6, 2-6, 7-6.

Ekaterina Yashina (5), Russia, def. Riya Bhatia (2), India, 7-6, 6-0.

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-2, 6-1.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-2.

Nadia Podoroska (5), Argentina, def. Mara Guth, Germany, 6-0, 6-3.

Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (5).

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Sorana Cirstea (6), Romania, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak (1), Croatia, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-4, 6-0.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 A SANS 2021 Survey: Rethinking the Sec...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Milky Way over San Juan National Forest wins top prize in Share the Experience photo contest