WTA Bad Homburg Open Results

Sunday
At Bad Homburg Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Surface: Grass
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Sunday from Bad Homburg Open at Bad Homburg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Qualification
Anna Zaja (4), Germany, def. Julia Middendorf (8), Germany, 6-2, 7-5.
Yuliya Hatouka (1), Belarus, def. Kimberley Zimmermann (6), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.
Katarzyna Piter (3), Poland, def. Nastasja Mariana Schunk (7), Germany, 7-6, 2-6, 7-6.
Ekaterina Yashina (5), Russia, def. Riya Bhatia (2), India, 7-6, 6-0.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-2, 6-1.
Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.
Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-2.
Nadia Podoroska (5), Argentina, def. Mara Guth, Germany, 6-0, 6-3.
Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (5).
Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Sorana Cirstea (6), Romania, 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak (1), Croatia, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-4, 6-0.
