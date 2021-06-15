On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WTA Birmingham Classic Results

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 8:02 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Edgbaston Priory Club

Birmingham, Great Britain

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Grass

BIRMINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Birmingham Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Zhang Shuai (6), China, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, 6-2, 7-5.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Wang Yafan, China, 7-5, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, and Naiktha Bains, Britain, def. Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.

