WTA Birmingham Classic Results

Tuesday
At Edgbaston Priory Club
Birmingham, Great Britain
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Grass
BIRMINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Birmingham Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Zhang Shuai (6), China, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, 6-2, 7-5.
Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Wang Yafan, China, 7-5, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, and Naiktha Bains, Britain, def. Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments