WTA Birmingham Classic Results

Wednesday

At Edgbaston Priory Club

Birmingham, Great Britain

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Grass

BIRMINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Birmingham Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Marie Bouzkova (8), Czech Republic, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 6-3, 6-0.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Caroline Dolehide and Caty McNally (4), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

