WTA Birmingham Classic Results

Wednesday
At Edgbaston Priory Club
Birmingham, Great Britain
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Grass
BIRMINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Birmingham Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Marie Bouzkova (8), Czech Republic, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 6-3, 6-0.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Caroline Dolehide and Caty McNally (4), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
