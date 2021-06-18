On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
WTA Birmingham quarterfinals washed out

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 11:43 am
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — The four quarterfinals at the Birmingham grass-court tournament were canceled due to rain on Friday.

Two Czech players are scheduled to compete, with eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova facing CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States, and Tereza Martincova taking on fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

Second-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia faces Anastasia Potapova of Russia, and third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia is up against local favorite Heather Watson.

Vandeweghe, a former top 10 player, reached two Grand Slam semifinals in 2017 and twice has been a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon. She earned her first tour-level, main-draw victory in nearly two years on Monday by beating Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

