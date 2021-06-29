Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Yankees look to end 4-game skid against Angels

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (38-40, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (40-38, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (4-5, 4.72 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (2-4, 5.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -148, Angels +127; over/under is 10 runs

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Yankees are 21-19 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 102 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Aaron Judge leads the club with 17, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Angels have gone 17-21 away from home. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. David Fletcher leads the team with an average of .286.

The Angels won the last meeting 5-3. Jose Suarez recorded his third victory and Juan Lagares went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Michael King took his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 28 extra base hits and is batting .281.

Fletcher leads the Angels with 81 hits and has 24 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by five runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (back), Darren O’Day: (rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Georgia Army National Guard completes multinational live-fire training