Yankees, streaking LeMahieu set for matchup with Angels

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (38-41, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (41-38, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 2.58 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 4.32 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -126, Angels +109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York’s LeMahieu puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Angels.

The Yankees are 22-19 on their home turf. New York has hit 105 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the club with 18, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Angels are 17-22 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .433, good for fourth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .677 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Yankees won the last meeting 11-5. Jameson Taillon earned his third victory and Miguel Andujar went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for New York. Andrew Heaney registered his sixth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 18 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 28 home runs and is slugging .677.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Angels: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (back), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

