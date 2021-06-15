Yankees take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Blue Jays

New York Yankees (33-32, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-31, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (5-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -121, Yankees +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Blue Jays are 12-13 against AL East opponents. Toronto has hit 100 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 22 homers.

The Yankees are 14-21 against the rest of their division. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.56. Gerrit Cole leads the team with a 2.31 earned run average.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-3. Jonathan Loaisiga recorded his fourth victory and Aaron Judge went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Robbie Ray registered his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 22 home runs and is batting .346.

Giancarlo Stanton ranks second on the Yankees with 12 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .277 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Yankees: 3-7, .268 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Steven Matz: (covid-19), Tom Hatch: (elbow), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O’Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Judge: (back), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).

