On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Zmarzlak hits 2 home runs, Maryland beats Norfolk St. 16-0

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 4:56 pm
< a min read
      

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Zmarzlak hit two of Maryland’s seven home runs and the No. 3 regional seed Terrapins beat fourth-seeded Norfolk State 16-0 in a Greenville Regional elimination game on Saturday.

Zmarzlak scored four times and went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double and four RBIs. Justin Vought and Randy Bednar each went 2-for-4 with a home run for Maryland. Vought had three RBIs and Bednar scored three times and had a double and an RBI.

Sean Burke (6-3) gave up five hits and four walks and struck out eight in six scoreless innings for the Terrapins (29-17). Zach Thompson picked up his first save of the season, allowing only one baserunner on a hit by pitch in three innings of relief.

The Terrapins led 14-0 after four innings. Danny Hosley (7-2) picked up the loss for the Spartans (25-28).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters