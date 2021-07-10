On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
10-man Germany beats Saudi Arabia 3-2 in Olympic soccer

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 10:08 am
< a min read
      

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Germany twice threw away the lead and had a player sent off before Felix Uduokhai gave the team a 3-2 victory over Saudi Arabia in men’s Olympic soccer on Sunday.

Uduokhai headed in Max Kruse’s corner in the 75th minute.

Nadiem Amiri gave Germany the lead but Sami Al-Najei equalized after goalkeeper Florian Müller could only parry a shot from Salem Al-Dawsari.

Ragnar Ache restored the lead in the 43rd but Al-Najei equalized again. A foul on Al-Najei saw Amos Pieper sent off in the 67th before Uduokhai gave Germany its first win in Japan.

Germany has three points in Group D, a point behind both Brazil and Ivory Coast. Saudi Arabia is last with zero points.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

