2021-22 Carolina Hurricanes Schedule

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 10:55 pm
1 min read
      
Times to be announced

Oct. 14 N.Y. Islanders

Oct. 16 at Nashville

Oct. 21 at Montreal

Oct. 23 at Columbus

Oct. 25 Toronto

Oct. 28 Boston

Oct. 29 Chicago

Oct. 31 Arizona

Nov. 3 at Chicago

Nov. 6 at Florida

Nov. 9 at Tampa Bay

Nov. 12 Philadelphia

Nov. 13 St. Louis

Nov. 16 at Vegas

Nov. 18 at Anaheim

Nov. 20 at Los Angeles

Nov. 22 at San Jose

Nov. 24 at Seattle

Nov. 26 at Philadelphia

Nov. 28 Washington

Nov. 30 at Dallas

Dec. 2 Ottawa

Dec. 4 Buffalo

Dec. 7 at Winnipeg

Dec. 9 at Calgary

Dec. 11 at Edmonton

Dec. 12 at Vancouver

Dec. 14 at Minnesota

Dec. 16 Detroit

Dec. 18 Los Angeles

Dec. 19 Nashville

Dec. 21 at Boston

Dec. 23 at Ottawa

Dec. 27 Florida

Dec. 30 Montreal

Jan. 1 at Columbus

Jan. 3 at Toronto

Jan. 7 Calgary

Jan. 8 Florida

Jan. 11 at Philadelphia

Jan. 13 Columbus

Jan. 15 Vancouver

Jan. 18 at Boston

Jan. 21 N.Y. Rangers

Jan. 22 at New Jersey

Jan. 25 Vegas

Jan. 27 at Ottawa

Jan. 29 New Jersey

Jan. 30 San Jose

Feb. 25 Columbus

Feb. 27 Edmonton

March 1 at Detroit

March 3 at Washington

March 4 Pittsburgh

March 6 Seattle

March 10 Colorado

March 12 Philadelphia

March 13 at Pittsburgh

March 17 at Toronto

March 18 Washington

March 20 N.Y. Rangers

March 22 Tampa Bay

March 24 Dallas

March 26 at St. Louis

March 28 at Washington

March 29 at Tampa Bay

March 31 Montreal

April 2 Minnesota

April 5 at Buffalo

April 7 Buffalo

April 8 N.Y. Islanders

April 10 Anaheim

April 12 at N.Y. Rangers

April 14 Detroit

April 16 at Colorado

April 18 at Arizona

April 21 Winnipeg

April 23 at New Jersey

April 24 at N.Y. Islanders

April 26 at N.Y. Rangers

April 28 New Jersey

April 29 at Pittsburgh

