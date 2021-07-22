2021-22 Montreal Canadiens Schedule

Oct. 13 at Toronto
Oct. 14 at Buffalo
Oct. 16 N.Y. Rangers
Oct. 19 San Jose
Oct. 21 Carolina
Oct. 23 Detroit
Oct. 26 at Seattle
Oct. 28 at San Jose
Oct. 30 at Los Angeles
Oct. 31 at Anaheim
Nov. 2 Detroit
Nov. 4 N.Y. Islanders
Nov. 6 Vegas
Nov. 9 Los Angeles
Nov. 11 Calgary
Nov. 13 at Detroit
Nov. 14 at Boston
Nov. 16 at N.Y. Rangers
Nov. 18 Pittsburgh
Nov. 20 Nashville
Nov. 24 at Washington
Nov. 26 at Buffalo
Nov. 27 at Pittsburgh
Nov. 29 Vancouver
Dec. 2 Colorado
Dec. 4 at Nashville
Dec. 7 Tampa Bay
Dec. 9 Chicago
Dec. 11 at St. Louis
Dec. 14 at Pittsburgh
Dec. 16 Philadelphia
Dec. 18 Boston
Dec. 20 at N.Y. Islanders
Dec. 22 at N.Y. Rangers
Dec. 23 at New Jersey
Dec. 28 at Tampa Bay
Dec. 30 at Carolina
Jan. 1 at Florida
Jan. 4 Washington
Jan. 6 Toronto
Jan. 8 Buffalo
Jan. 10 Columbus
Jan. 12 Boston
Jan. 13 at Chicago
Jan. 15 New Jersey
Jan. 17 at Arizona
Jan. 18 at Dallas
Jan. 20 at Vegas
Jan. 22 at Colorado
Jan. 24 at Minnesota
Jan. 27 Anaheim
Jan. 29 Edmonton
Jan. 30 Columbus
Feb. 1 St. Louis
Feb. 26 at Ottawa
March 1 at Winnipeg
March 3 at Calgary
March 5 at Edmonton
March 9 at Vancouver
March 12 Seattle
March 13 at Philadelphia
March 15 Arizona
March 17 Dallas
March 19 Ottawa
March 21 at Boston
March 24 Florida
March 26 Toronto
March 27 at New Jersey
March 29 at Florida
March 31 at Carolina
April 2 at Tampa Bay
April 5 Ottawa
April 9 at Toronto
April 11 Winnipeg
April 13 at Columbus
April 15 N.Y. Islanders
April 16 Washington
April 19 Minnesota
April 21 Philadelphia
April 23 at Ottawa
April 26 Buffalo
April 29 Florida
