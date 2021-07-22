Trending:
2021-22 Montreal Canadiens Schedule

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 10:53 pm
Times to be announced

Oct. 13 at Toronto

Oct. 14 at Buffalo

Oct. 16 N.Y. Rangers

Oct. 19 San Jose

Oct. 21 Carolina

Oct. 23 Detroit

Oct. 26 at Seattle

Oct. 28 at San Jose

Oct. 30 at Los Angeles

Oct. 31 at Anaheim

Nov. 2 Detroit

Nov. 4 N.Y. Islanders

Nov. 6 Vegas

Nov. 9 Los Angeles

Nov. 11 Calgary

Nov. 13 at Detroit

Nov. 14 at Boston

Nov. 16 at N.Y. Rangers

Nov. 18 Pittsburgh

Nov. 20 Nashville

Nov. 24 at Washington

Nov. 26 at Buffalo

Nov. 27 at Pittsburgh

Nov. 29 Vancouver

Dec. 2 Colorado

Dec. 4 at Nashville

Dec. 7 Tampa Bay

Dec. 9 Chicago

Dec. 11 at St. Louis

Dec. 14 at Pittsburgh

Dec. 16 Philadelphia

Dec. 18 Boston

Dec. 20 at N.Y. Islanders

Dec. 22 at N.Y. Rangers

Dec. 23 at New Jersey

Dec. 28 at Tampa Bay

Dec. 30 at Carolina

Jan. 1 at Florida

Jan. 4 Washington

Jan. 6 Toronto

Jan. 8 Buffalo

Jan. 10 Columbus

Jan. 12 Boston

Jan. 13 at Chicago

Jan. 15 New Jersey

Jan. 17 at Arizona

Jan. 18 at Dallas

Jan. 20 at Vegas

Jan. 22 at Colorado

Jan. 24 at Minnesota

Jan. 27 Anaheim

Jan. 29 Edmonton

Jan. 30 Columbus

Feb. 1 St. Louis

Feb. 26 at Ottawa

March 1 at Winnipeg

March 3 at Calgary

March 5 at Edmonton

March 9 at Vancouver

March 12 Seattle

March 13 at Philadelphia

March 15 Arizona

March 17 Dallas

March 19 Ottawa

March 21 at Boston

March 24 Florida

March 26 Toronto

March 27 at New Jersey

March 29 at Florida

March 31 at Carolina

April 2 at Tampa Bay

April 5 Ottawa

April 9 at Toronto

April 11 Winnipeg

April 13 at Columbus

April 15 N.Y. Islanders

April 16 Washington

April 19 Minnesota

April 21 Philadelphia

April 23 at Ottawa

April 26 Buffalo

April 29 Florida

