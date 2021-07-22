2021-22 Ottawa Senators Schedule

Oct. 14 Toronto
Oct. 16 at Toronto
Oct. 17 Dallas
Oct. 21 San Jose
Oct. 23 N.Y. Rangers
Oct. 25 Washington
Oct. 29 at Dallas
Nov. 1 at Chicago
Nov. 2 at Minnesota
Nov. 4 Vegas
Nov. 6 Tampa Bay
Nov. 9 at Boston
Nov. 11 Los Angeles
Nov. 13 Pittsburgh
Nov. 14 Calgary
Nov. 16 at New Jersey
Nov. 18 Nashville
Nov. 20 N.Y. Rangers
Nov. 22 at Colorado
Nov. 24 at San Jose
Nov. 26 at Anaheim
Nov. 27 at Los Angeles
Dec. 1 Vancouver
Dec. 2 at Carolina
Dec. 4 Colorado
Dec. 7 N.Y. Islanders
Dec. 11 Tampa Bay
Dec. 14 at Florida
Dec. 16 at Tampa Bay
Dec. 18 at Philadelphia
Dec. 19 Boston
Dec. 21 St. Louis
Dec. 23 Carolina
Dec. 27 at Washington
Dec. 29 Boston
Dec. 31 Pittsburgh
Jan. 1 at Toronto
Jan. 3 Minnesota
Jan. 6 at Seattle
Jan. 8 at Vancouver
Jan. 10 at Edmonton
Jan. 13 at Calgary
Jan. 15 at Winnipeg
Jan. 18 Buffalo
Jan. 20 at Pittsburgh
Jan. 22 at Washington
Jan. 23 at Columbus
Jan. 25 Buffalo
Jan. 27 Carolina
Jan. 29 Anaheim
Jan. 31 Edmonton
Feb. 1 at N.Y. Islanders
Feb. 26 Montreal
March 1 at Tampa Bay
March 3 at Florida
March 5 at Arizona
March 6 at Vegas
March 8 at St. Louis
March 10 Seattle
March 12 Chicago
March 14 Arizona
March 16 Columbus
March 18 Philadelphia
March 19 at Montreal
March 24 at N.Y. Islanders
March 26 Florida
March 29 at Nashville
April 1 at Detroit
April 3 Detroit
April 5 at Montreal
April 7 New Jersey
April 9 at N.Y. Rangers
April 10 Winnipeg
April 12 at Detroit
April 14 at Boston
April 16 Toronto
April 20 at Buffalo
April 22 at Columbus
April 23 Montreal
April 26 New Jersey
April 28 Florida
April 29 at Philadelphia
