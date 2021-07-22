Trending:
Sports News

2021-22 Ottawa Senators Schedule

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 10:53 pm
1 min read
      
Times to be announced

Oct. 14 Toronto

Oct. 16 at Toronto

Oct. 17 Dallas

Oct. 21 San Jose

Oct. 23 N.Y. Rangers

Oct. 25 Washington

Oct. 29 at Dallas

Nov. 1 at Chicago

Nov. 2 at Minnesota

Nov. 4 Vegas

Nov. 6 Tampa Bay

Nov. 9 at Boston

Nov. 11 Los Angeles

Nov. 13 Pittsburgh

Nov. 14 Calgary

Nov. 16 at New Jersey

Nov. 18 Nashville

Nov. 20 N.Y. Rangers

Nov. 22 at Colorado

Nov. 24 at San Jose

Nov. 26 at Anaheim

Nov. 27 at Los Angeles

Dec. 1 Vancouver

Dec. 2 at Carolina

Dec. 4 Colorado

Dec. 7 N.Y. Islanders

Dec. 11 Tampa Bay

Dec. 14 at Florida

Dec. 16 at Tampa Bay

Dec. 18 at Philadelphia

Dec. 19 Boston

Dec. 21 St. Louis

Dec. 23 Carolina

Dec. 27 at Washington

Dec. 29 Boston

Dec. 31 Pittsburgh

Jan. 1 at Toronto

Jan. 3 Minnesota

Jan. 6 at Seattle

Jan. 8 at Vancouver

Jan. 10 at Edmonton

Jan. 13 at Calgary

Jan. 15 at Winnipeg

Jan. 18 Buffalo

Jan. 20 at Pittsburgh

Jan. 22 at Washington

Jan. 23 at Columbus

Jan. 25 Buffalo

Jan. 27 Carolina

Jan. 29 Anaheim

Jan. 31 Edmonton

Feb. 1 at N.Y. Islanders

Feb. 26 Montreal

March 1 at Tampa Bay

March 3 at Florida

March 5 at Arizona

March 6 at Vegas

March 8 at St. Louis

March 10 Seattle

March 12 Chicago

March 14 Arizona

March 16 Columbus

March 18 Philadelphia

March 19 at Montreal

March 24 at N.Y. Islanders

March 26 Florida

March 29 at Nashville

April 1 at Detroit

April 3 Detroit

April 5 at Montreal

April 7 New Jersey

April 9 at N.Y. Rangers

April 10 Winnipeg

April 12 at Detroit

April 14 at Boston

April 16 Toronto

April 20 at Buffalo

April 22 at Columbus

April 23 Montreal

April 26 New Jersey

April 28 Florida

April 29 at Philadelphia

