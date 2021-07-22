2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers Schedule

Oct. 15 Vancouver
Oct. 18 Seattle
Oct. 20 Boston
Oct. 23 Florida
Oct. 27 at Edmonton
Oct. 28 at Vancouver
Oct. 30 at Calgary
Nov. 2 Arizona
Nov. 4 at Pittsburgh
Nov. 6 at Washington
Nov. 10 Toronto
Nov. 12 at Carolina
Nov. 13 at Dallas
Nov. 16 Calgary
Nov. 18 Tampa Bay
Nov. 20 Boston
Nov. 23 at Tampa Bay
Nov. 24 at Florida
Nov. 26 Carolina
Nov. 28 at New Jersey
Nov. 30 N.Y. Islanders
Dec. 1 at N.Y. Rangers
Dec. 5 Tampa Bay
Dec. 6 Colorado
Dec. 8 at New Jersey
Dec. 10 at Vegas
Dec. 11 at Arizona
Dec. 14 New Jersey
Dec. 16 at Montreal
Dec. 18 Ottawa
Dec. 21 Washington
Dec. 23 at Pittsburgh
Dec. 29 at Seattle
Dec. 30 at San Jose
Jan. 1 at Los Angeles
Jan. 4 at Anaheim
Jan. 6 Pittsburgh
Jan. 8 San Jose
Jan. 11 Carolina
Jan. 13 at Boston
Jan. 15 N.Y. Rangers
Jan. 17 at N.Y. Islanders
Jan. 18 Detroit
Jan. 20 Columbus
Jan. 22 at Buffalo
Jan. 24 Dallas
Jan. 25 at N.Y. Islanders
Jan. 29 Los Angeles
Feb. 1 Winnipeg
Feb. 23 at Detroit
Feb. 26 Washington
Feb. 28 St. Louis
March 1 Edmonton
March 3 Minnesota
March 5 Chicago
March 8 Vegas
March 10 at Florida
March 12 at Carolina
March 13 Montreal
March 17 Nashville
March 18 at Ottawa
March 20 N.Y. Islanders
March 22 at Detroit
March 24 at St. Louis
March 25 at Colorado
March 27 at Nashville
March 29 at Minnesota
April 2 Toronto
April 3 at N.Y. Rangers
April 5 Columbus
April 7 at Columbus
April 9 Anaheim
April 12 at Washington
April 13 N.Y. Rangers
April 16 at Buffalo
April 17 Buffalo
April 19 at Toronto
April 21 at Montreal
April 24 Pittsburgh
April 25 at Chicago
April 27 at Winnipeg
April 29 Ottawa
