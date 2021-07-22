On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

2021-22 San Jose Sharks Schedule

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 11:49 pm
1 min read
      
Times to be announced

Oct. 16 Winnipeg

Oct. 19 at Montreal

Oct. 21 at Ottawa

Oct. 22 at Toronto

Oct. 24 at Boston

Oct. 26 at Nashville

Oct. 28 Montreal

Oct. 30 Winnipeg

Nov. 2 Buffalo

Nov. 4 St. Louis

Nov. 6 New Jersey

Nov. 9 at Calgary

Nov. 11 at Winnipeg

Nov. 13 at Colorado

Nov. 16 at Minnesota

Nov. 18 at St. Louis

Nov. 20 Washington

Nov. 22 Carolina

Nov. 24 Ottawa

Nov. 26 Toronto

Nov. 28 at Chicago

Nov. 30 at New Jersey

Dec. 2 at N.Y. Islanders

Dec. 3 at N.Y. Rangers

Dec. 5 at Columbus

Dec. 7 Calgary

Dec. 9 Minnesota

Dec. 11 Dallas

Dec. 14 Seattle

Dec. 16 Vancouver

Dec. 21 Vancouver

Dec. 23 Edmonton

Dec. 27 at Anaheim

Dec. 28 Arizona

Dec. 30 Philadelphia

Jan. 2 at Pittsburgh

Jan. 4 at Detroit

Jan. 6 at Buffalo

Jan. 8 at Philadelphia

Jan. 11 Detroit

Jan. 13 N.Y. Rangers

Jan. 15 Pittsburgh

Jan. 17 Los Angeles

Jan. 20 at Seattle

Jan. 22 Tampa Bay

Jan. 26 at Washington

Jan. 29 at Florida

Jan. 30 at Carolina

Feb. 1 at Tampa Bay

Feb. 24 N.Y. Islanders

Feb. 26 Boston

Feb. 27 Seattle

March 1 at Vegas

March 5 Nashville

March 6 at Anaheim

March 10 at Los Angeles

March 12 Los Angeles

March 15 Florida

March 17 at Los Angeles

March 18 Colorado

March 20 Arizona

March 22 at Calgary

March 24 at Edmonton

March 26 Anaheim

March 30 at Arizona

March 31 at Colorado

April 2 Dallas

April 5 Edmonton

April 7 Calgary

April 9 at Vancouver

April 10 Vegas

April 12 at Chicago

April 14 at Nashville

April 16 at Dallas

April 17 at Minnesota

April 19 Columbus

April 21 St. Louis

April 23 Chicago

April 24 at Vegas

April 26 Anaheim

April 28 at Edmonton

April 29 at Seattle

