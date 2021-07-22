2021-22 Vegas Golden Knights Schedule

Oct. 12 Seattle
Oct. 14 at Los Angeles
Oct. 20 St. Louis
Oct. 22 Edmonton
Oct. 24 N.Y. Islanders
Oct. 26 at Colorado
Oct. 27 at Dallas
Oct. 29 Anaheim
Nov. 2 at Toronto
Nov. 4 at Ottawa
Nov. 6 at Montreal
Nov. 7 at Detroit
Nov. 9 Seattle
Nov. 11 Minnesota
Nov. 13 Vancouver
Nov. 16 Carolina
Nov. 18 Detroit
Nov. 20 Columbus
Nov. 22 at St. Louis
Nov. 24 at Nashville
Nov. 27 Edmonton
Dec. 1 at Anaheim
Dec. 3 at Arizona
Dec. 5 Calgary
Dec. 8 Dallas
Dec. 10 Philadelphia
Dec. 12 Minnesota
Dec. 14 at Boston
Dec. 16 at New Jersey
Dec. 17 at N.Y. Rangers
Dec. 19 at N.Y. Islanders
Dec. 21 Tampa Bay
Dec. 23 Los Angeles
Dec. 27 Colorado
Dec. 28 at Los Angeles
Dec. 31 Anaheim
Jan. 2 Winnipeg
Jan. 4 Nashville
Jan. 6 N.Y. Rangers
Jan. 8 Chicago
Jan. 11 Toronto
Jan. 14 at Edmonton
Jan. 15 at Calgary
Jan. 17 Pittsburgh
Jan. 20 Montreal
Jan. 24 at Washington
Jan. 25 at Carolina
Jan. 27 at Florida
Jan. 29 at Tampa Bay
Feb. 1 Buffalo
Feb. 25 at Arizona
Feb. 26 Colorado
March 1 San Jose
March 3 Boston
March 4 at Anaheim
March 6 Ottawa
March 8 at Philadelphia
March 10 at Buffalo
March 11 at Pittsburgh
March 13 at Columbus
March 15 at Winnipeg
March 17 Florida
March 19 Los Angeles
March 21 at Minnesota
March 22 at Winnipeg
March 24 Nashville
March 26 Chicago
March 30 at Seattle
April 1 at Seattle
April 3 at Vancouver
April 6 Vancouver
April 9 Arizona
April 10 at San Jose
April 12 at Vancouver
April 14 at Calgary
April 15 at Edmonton
April 18 New Jersey
April 20 Washington
April 24 San Jose
April 26 at Dallas
April 27 at Chicago
April 29 at St. Louis
