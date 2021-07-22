Trending:
Sports News

2021-22 Vegas Golden Knights Schedule

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 11:25 pm
1 min read
      
Times to be announced

Oct. 12 Seattle

Oct. 14 at Los Angeles

Oct. 20 St. Louis

Oct. 22 Edmonton

Oct. 24 N.Y. Islanders

Oct. 26 at Colorado

Oct. 27 at Dallas

Oct. 29 Anaheim

Nov. 2 at Toronto

Nov. 4 at Ottawa

Nov. 6 at Montreal

Nov. 7 at Detroit

Nov. 9 Seattle

Nov. 11 Minnesota

Nov. 13 Vancouver

Nov. 16 Carolina

Nov. 18 Detroit

Nov. 20 Columbus

Nov. 22 at St. Louis

Nov. 24 at Nashville

Nov. 27 Edmonton

Dec. 1 at Anaheim

Dec. 3 at Arizona

Dec. 5 Calgary

Dec. 8 Dallas

Dec. 10 Philadelphia

Dec. 12 Minnesota

Dec. 14 at Boston

Dec. 16 at New Jersey

Dec. 17 at N.Y. Rangers

Dec. 19 at N.Y. Islanders

Dec. 21 Tampa Bay

Dec. 23 Los Angeles

Dec. 27 Colorado

Dec. 28 at Los Angeles

Dec. 31 Anaheim

Jan. 2 Winnipeg

Jan. 4 Nashville

Jan. 6 N.Y. Rangers

Jan. 8 Chicago

Jan. 11 Toronto

Jan. 14 at Edmonton

Jan. 15 at Calgary

Jan. 17 Pittsburgh

Jan. 20 Montreal

Jan. 24 at Washington

Jan. 25 at Carolina

Jan. 27 at Florida

Jan. 29 at Tampa Bay

Feb. 1 Buffalo

Feb. 25 at Arizona

Feb. 26 Colorado

March 1 San Jose

March 3 Boston

March 4 at Anaheim

March 6 Ottawa

March 8 at Philadelphia

March 10 at Buffalo

March 11 at Pittsburgh

March 13 at Columbus

March 15 at Winnipeg

March 17 Florida

March 19 Los Angeles

March 21 at Minnesota

March 22 at Winnipeg

March 24 Nashville

March 26 Chicago

March 30 at Seattle

April 1 at Seattle

April 3 at Vancouver

April 6 Vancouver

April 9 Arizona

April 10 at San Jose

April 12 at Vancouver

April 14 at Calgary

April 15 at Edmonton

April 18 New Jersey

April 20 Washington

April 24 San Jose

April 26 at Dallas

April 27 at Chicago

April 29 at St. Louis

