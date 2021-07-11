Trending:
2021 Baseball Draft Selections

The Associated Press
July 11, 2021 10:25 pm
1 min read
      
Sunday, July 11
First Round

1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Henry Davis, C, Louisville.

2. Texas Rangers, Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt.

3. Detroit Tigers, Jackson Jobe, RHP, Heritage Hall School, Oklahoma City.

4. Boston Red Sox, Marcelo Mayer, SS, Eastlake H.S., Chula Vista, Calif.

5. Baltimore Orioles, Colton Cowser, OF, Sam Houston St.

6. Arizona Diamondbacks, Jordan Lawiar, SS, Jesuit College Prep, Dallas.

7. Kansas City Royals, Frank Mozzicato, LHP, East Catholic H.S., Manchester, Conn.

8. Colorado Rockies, Benny Montgomery, OF, Red Land H.S., Lewisberry, Pa.

9. Los Angeles Angels, Sam Bachman, RHP, Miami (Ohio).

10. New York Mets, Kumar Rocker, RHP, Vanderbilt.

11. Washington Nationals, Brady House, SS, Winder-Barrow H.S., Winder, Ga.

12. Seattle Mariners, Harry Ford, North Cobb H.S., Kennesaw, Ga.

13. Philadelphia Phillies, Andrew Painter, RHP, Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

14. San Francisco Giants, Will Bednar, RHP, Mississippi St.

15. Milwaukee Brewers, Sal Frelick, OF, Boston College.

16. Miami Marlins, Kahlil Watson, SS, Wake Forest H.S., Wake Forest, N.C.

17. Cincinnati Reds, Matt McLain, SS, UCLA.

18. St. Louis Cardinals, Michael McGreevy, RHP, UC Santa Barbara.

19. Toronto Blue Jays, Gunnar Hoglund, RHP, Mississippi.

20. New York Yankees, Trey Sweeney, SS, E. Illinois.

21. Chicago Cubs, Jordan Wicks, LHP, Kansas St.

22. Chicago White Sox, Colson Montgomery, SS, Southridge H.S., Huntingburg, Ind.

23. Cleveland Indians, Gavin Williams, RHP, East Carolina.

24. Atlanta Braves, Ryan Cusick, RHP, Wake Forest.

25. Oakland Athletics, Max Muncy, SS, Thousand Oaks H.S., Thousand Oaks, Calif.

26. Minnesota Twins, Chase Petty, RHP, Mainland Regional H.S., Linwood, N.J.

27. San Diego Padres, Jackson Merrill, SS, Severna Park H.S., Severna Park, Md.

28. Tampa Bay Rays, Carson Williams, SS, Torrey Pines H.S., San Diego.

29. Los Angeles Dodgers, Maddux Bruns, LHP, UMS Wright H.S., Mobile, Ala.

