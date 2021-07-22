2021 Baseball First-Round Signing Bonuses

The signing bonuses for the first-round selections in the 2021 baseball amateur draft:
1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Henry Davis, C, Louisville, $6.5 million
2. Texas Rangers, Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt.
3. Detroit Tigers, Jackson Jobe, RHP, Heritage Hall School, Okla.
4. Boston Red Sox, Marcelo Mayer, SS, Eastlake H.S., Calif.
5. Baltimore Orioles, Colton Cowser, OF, Sam Houston St., $4.9 million
6. Arizona Diamondbacks, Jordan Lawiar, SS, Jesuit College Prep, Texas.
7. Kansas City Royals, Frank Mozzicato, LHP, East Catholic H.S., Conn., $3,547,500
8. Colorado Rockies, Benny Montgomery, OF, Red Land H.S., Lewisberry, Pa., $5 million
9. Los Angeles Angels, Sam Bachman, RHP, Miami (Ohio), $3,847,500
10. New York Mets, Kumar Rocker, RHP, Vanderbilt.
11. Washington Nationals, Brady House, SS, Winder-Barrow H.S., Ga.
12. Seattle Mariners, Harry Ford, North Cobb H.S., Ga.
13. Philadelphia Phillies, Andrew Painter, RHP, Calvary Christian Academy, Fla., $3.9 million
14. San Francisco Giants, Will Bednar, RHP, Mississippi St.
15. Milwaukee Brewers, Sal Frelick, OF, Boston College, $4 million
16. Miami Marlins, Kahlil Watson, SS, Wake Forest H.S., N.C.
17. Cincinnati Reds, Matt McLain, SS, UCLA.
18. St. Louis Cardinals, Michael McGreevy, RHP, UC Santa Barbara, $2.75 million
19. Toronto Blue Jays, Gunnar Hoglund, RHP, Mississippi, $3,247,500
20. New York Yankees, Trey Sweeney, SS, E. Illinois, $3 million
21. Chicago Cubs, Jordan Wicks, LHP, Kansas St., $3,132,300
22. Chicago White Sox, Colson Montgomery, SS, Southridge H.S., Ind., $3,027,000
23. Cleveland Indians, Gavin Williams, RHP, East Carolina.
24. Atlanta Braves, Ryan Cusick, RHP, Wake Forest, $2.4 million
25. Oakland Athletics, Max Muncy, SS, Thousand Oaks H.S., Calif., $2.85 million
26. Minnesota Twins, Chase Petty, RHP, Mainland Regional H.S., N.J.
27. San Diego Padres, Jackson Merrill, SS, Severna Park H.S., Md., $1.8 million
28. Tampa Bay Rays, Carson Williams, SS, Torrey Pines H.S., Calif., $2,347,500
29. Los Angeles Dodgers, Maddux Bruns, LHP, UMS Wright H.S., Ala., $2,197,500
