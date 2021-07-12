2021 Home Run Derby Results

|At Coors Field, Denver
|Monday
|First Round
|Tot
|Long
|ET
|Juan Soto (8), Washington
|22
|417
|:00
|Juan Soto, 1st Swingoff
|6
|Juan Soto, 2nd Swingoff
|3
def.
|Shohei Ohtani (1), LA Angels
|22
|452
|:30
|Shohei Ohtani, 1st Swingoff
|6
|Shohei Ohtani, 2nd Swingoff
|0
|Trevor Story (7), Colorado
|20
|518
|:30
def.
|Joey Gallo (2), Texas
|19
|494
|:30
|Trey Mancini (6), Baltimore
|24
|496
|:30
def.
|Matt Olson (3), Oakland
|23
|495
|:30
|Pete Alonso (5), NY Mets
|35
|514
|:30
def.
|Salvador Perez (4), Kansas City
|28
|491
|:00
|Semifinals
|Trey Mancini (6), Baltimore
|13
|475
|:00
def.
|Trevor Story (7), Colorado
|12
|477
|:00
|Pete Alonso (5), NY Mets
|16
|498
|:00
def.
|Juan Soto (8), Washington
|15
|481
|:30
|Finals
|Pete Alonso (5), NY Mets
|23
|509
|:00
def.
|Trey Mancini (6), Baltimore
|22
|490
|:30
