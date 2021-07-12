On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
2021 Home Run Derby Results

The Associated Press
July 12, 2021
< a min read
      
At Coors Field, Denver
Monday
First Round Tot Long ET
Juan Soto (8), Washington 22 417 :00
Juan Soto, 1st Swingoff 6
Juan Soto, 2nd Swingoff 3

def.

Shohei Ohtani (1), LA Angels 22 452 :30
Shohei Ohtani, 1st Swingoff 6
Shohei Ohtani, 2nd Swingoff 0
Trevor Story (7), Colorado 20 518 :30

def.

Joey Gallo (2), Texas 19 494 :30
Trey Mancini (6), Baltimore 24 496 :30

def.

Matt Olson (3), Oakland 23 495 :30
Pete Alonso (5), NY Mets 35 514 :30

def.

Salvador Perez (4), Kansas City 28 491 :00
Semifinals
Trey Mancini (6), Baltimore 13 475 :00

def.

Trevor Story (7), Colorado 12 477 :00
Pete Alonso (5), NY Mets 16 498 :00

def.

Juan Soto (8), Washington 15 481 :30
Finals
Pete Alonso (5), NY Mets 23 509 :00

def.

Trey Mancini (6), Baltimore 22 490 :30

