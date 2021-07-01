Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Acuña scratched from Braves’ lineup with mid-back tightness

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 7:18 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. was a late scratch with mid-back tightness from the Atlanta Braves’ game against the New York Mets on Thursday night.

Acuña leads the NL in runs, ranks second in stolen bases and third in homers. He was taken out of the lineup less than 20 minutes before the first pitch.

Ehire Adrianza was batting leadoff and playing right field in Acuña’s spot.

Acuña showed no signs of an injury in Wednesday’s 20-2 win over the Mets as he hit a 447-foot homer.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
6|28 Mobile World Congress
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman