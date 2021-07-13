AL 5, NL 2

|AL
|
|
|
|
|
|NL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|1
|
|Ohtani p-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Turner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Muncy dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Turner ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Soto rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Winker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bryant lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Reynolds cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walsh ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|García cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AL
|011
|021
|000
|—
|5
|NL
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
E_García (3), Crawford (5). DP_AL 1, NL 1. LOB_AL 6, NL 8. 2B_Devers (25), Hernández (15), García (10), Albies (25). HR_Guerrero Jr. (28), Zunino (19), Realmuto (8).
|AL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ohtani W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lynn H,0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gibson H,0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eovaldi H,0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Soto
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bassitt
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Kittredge H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes H,0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hendriks S,23-27
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|NL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burnes L,4-4
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Márquez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tr.Rogers
|1
|
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Walker
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Melancon
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Reyes
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Lance Barrett; Right, Adam Hamari; Left, Dave Rackley.
T_3:00. A_49,184 (50,445).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments