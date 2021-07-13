Trending:
AL 5, NL 2

The Associated Press
July 13, 2021 11:37 pm
< a min read
      
AL NL
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 33 2 8 1
Ohtani p-dh 2 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 2 0 0 0
Martinez ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Crawford ss 1 0 0 0
Cruz ph-dh 1 0 0 0 T.Turner ss 2 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 2 Muncy dh 2 0 0 0
Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Turner ph-dh 2 0 1 0
Bogaerts ss 3 0 2 1 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0
Bichette ss 1 0 0 0 Machado 3b 1 1 1 0
Anderson ss 0 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 1 0 1 0
Judge rf 2 1 0 0 Freeman 1b 2 0 1 0
Gallo rf 0 0 0 0 Cronenworth 1b 1 0 0 0
Devers 3b 2 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 2 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Soto rf 0 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 1 0 1 0 Winker lf 1 0 0 0
Semien 2b 2 0 1 1 Bryant lf 2 0 0 0
Merrifield ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Realmuto c 2 1 1 1
Perez c 2 0 0 0 Narváez c 2 0 1 0
Zunino c 2 1 1 1 Reynolds cf 2 0 0 0
Hernández lf 2 1 1 0 Taylor cf 2 0 0 0
Walsh ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 2 0 1 0
Mullins cf 2 1 0 0 Albies 2b 2 0 1 0
García cf 2 0 1 0
AL 011 021 000 5
NL 000 011 000 2

E_García (3), Crawford (5). DP_AL 1, NL 1. LOB_AL 6, NL 8. 2B_Devers (25), Hernández (15), García (10), Albies (25). HR_Guerrero Jr. (28), Zunino (19), Realmuto (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
AL
Ohtani W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Lynn H,0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Gibson H,0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Eovaldi H,0 1 1 0 0 0 0
G.Soto 1 1 1 1 0 0
Bassitt 1 1 1 0 2 1
Kittredge H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes H,0 1 2 0 0 1 0
Hendriks S,23-27 1 2 0 0 0 1
NL
Scherzer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Burnes L,4-4 2 4 2 2 1 2
Márquez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tr.Rogers 1 2 2 0 0 1
Walker 1 1 1 1 0 1
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 3
Melancon 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Reyes 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Wheeler 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Lance Barrett; Right, Adam Hamari; Left, Dave Rackley.

T_3:00. A_49,184 (50,445).

